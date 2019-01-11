Rolling Meadows man, woman charged after guns, $35K in pot found in bust: police

A week-long police investigation led to two Rolling Meadows residents being charged Wednesday with possessing a stash of semi-automatic weapons and $35,000 in marijuana.

Officers arrested Michael T. Poszgay, 29, and Toni R. Josephson, 19, during a traffic stop in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

About 1,750 grams of marijuana, two semi-automatic handguns with magazines and ammunition and $5,237 in cash were found inside their vehicle, police said. The street value of the pot was about $35,000.

The two were charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis, possessing cannabis with the purpose of dealing, possessing a firearm with a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and possessing ammunition without an FOID, police said.

Their bail was set at $40,000, police said. Poszgay posted bond and was released from McHenry County Jail on Thursday, according to county inmate records. Josephson remained confined as of Thursday night.

Poszgay and Josephson’s next court date was scheduled for Tuesday, police said.