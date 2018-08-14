Romeoville man charged DUI, found in possession of meth

A man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and found in possession of methamphetamine Sunday in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Cody J. Corso, 23, of Romeoville, was charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Riverbend Drive, according to the Lisle police.

Corso was taken to the DuPage County Jail and being held in lieu of posting $500 bond, according to police and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for Friday.