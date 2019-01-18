Woman gets 28 years for arson, attempted murder in Roselle

A woman who stabbed someone, attempted to suffocate them with a plastic bag and then set a home on fire, will serve 28 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Chevaz Odio, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and aggravated arson following a July 25, 2017 confrontation with a female occupant of a townhouse in northwest suburban Roselle, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Odio entered the townhouse before down and started arguing with the woman, prosecutors said. Odio stabbed her several times with a knife-like object and then attempted to suffocate her with a plastic bag, prosecutors said. After the woman freed herself and went upstairs, Odio started a fire on the first floor and drove off in a car that did not belong to her, prosecutors said.

The woman upstairs and another person in the townhouse were forced to jump from the second-floor window to escape the fire, prosecutors said. Odio was arrested the next day, and has remained in custody with a bail set at $2 million, prosecutors said.

“This afternoon, Ms. Odio learned that for this outrageous behavior she will spend the next 28 years of her life behind bars,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, neither of the victims were seriously injured.”

Odio must serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole, prosecutors said. A formal sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 19.