Rosemont man charged with sharing child pornography online

A northwest suburban man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges after he allegedly shared explicit videos of children online.

Dustan Setner, 42, was charged with three counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to an indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Setner, who lives in Rosemont, shared a photo and two videos of child pornography on the internet in 2016 and 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. One of the files was partially titled “9yo in nylons and collar” while another was titled “Baby.”

The files were found on Setner’s desktop computer and an external hard drive he owned, prosecutors said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan in Chicago.

Each count of transporting child pornography is punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison, while the possession charge is punishable by up to 10 years, according to prosecutors.