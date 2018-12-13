Rosemont police sergeant resigns following armed robbery charges

Edward Karas is a sergeant with Rosemont police. He was on administrative leave before his arrest in connection with at least two armed robberies. | Park Ridge police

A Rosemont police sergeant arrested September in connection to armed robberies at two northwest suburban gas stations quit his post last month.

Edward Karas, 40, of Rosemont, faces one counts each for armed robberies at an Exxon gas station at 8500 West Lawrence Avenue in Norridge and at a Shell gas station at 2301 West Touhy Avenue in Park Ridge, according to the two police departments. Another suspect in the alleged crimes, 48-year-old Wright Olaughlin of Chicago, was hit with the same charges.

Karas’ turned in his resignation on Nov. 21, according to a Thursday statement from Rosemont police Sgt. Joseph Balogh. He was originally hired as a public safety officer in 2005.

“The Rosemont Public Safety Department is moving forward in a positive direction,” Balogh said in a statement. “We will continue to provide this community with the highest level of police, fire, and medical services while doing so with honesty and integrity.”

Karas had been on administrative leave and stripped of his powers since June 11 pending an unrelated incident, police said. A termination hearing stemming from that incident had been scheduled for Friday but was now canceled following his resignation.

He and Olaughlin were arrested the morning after the robberies when Norridge and Park Ridge detectives found evidence, including a weapon, connecting them to the alleged crimes.