Man wanted for letting 11-year-old girl drive to school in Round Lake Park

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of letting an 11-year-old girl drive to school earlier this month in north suburban Round Lake Park.

Multiple employees at Murphy Elementary School told investigators they saw the girl drive up to the school’s drop-off point Jan. 9 at 220 N. Greenwood Drive in Round Lake Park, according to a statement from Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko.

Witnesses saw the girl and a 9-year-old boy who was in the back seat get out of the vehicle, Filenko said. Khafilu M. Oshodi, 31, then switched to the driver’s seat and drove away.

“Drop off and pickup are the busiest times of the school day,” Filenko said in the statement. “Numerous children, staff and parents are present in the drop off area. This irresponsible behavior could’ve resulted in any number of tragic scenarios.”

Oshodi, who lives in Round Lake, is wanted on two counts of child endangerment and driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Filenko said police have made multiple attempts to contact him “with no success.”

Anyone with information about Oshodi is asked to call Round Lake Park police at (847) 270-9111.