Sauer released on bond after turning self in on nude photo charges

Former state Rep. Nick Sauer has been released on bond after turning himself in on charges that he shared nude photos of two women online without their consent.

Sauer surrendered to the Lake County sheriff’s office Thursday morning and appeared before Judge Paul Novak, who set his bail at $30,000, according to a statement from the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Sauer Wednesday morning, charging him with 12 felony counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, prosecutors said. The charges were related to two separate victims.

Sauer posted bond and was released on the conditions that he have no contact with the victims and no use of social media, prosecutors said.

Sauer resigned in August after his ex-girlfriend contacted authorities to report that he’d created a fake Instagram account using her identification and posted sexually explicit photos to the account.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 6 before Judge Patricia Fix.