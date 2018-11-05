Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run: police

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in south suburban Sauk Village.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway and found an unresponsive woman in the roadway, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Police determined that the woman had been struck by a vehicle that left the area, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

State police were investigating.