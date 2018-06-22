Schaumburg police officer charged with DUI, resigns after 28 years

A Schaumburg police officer who worked for the department for more than 28 years resigned Friday after being charged with driving under the influence while he was off-duty.

Officer John Raftery, 51, crashed into a parkway tree about 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Schaumburg Road, according to authorities.

No one else was in Raftery’s 2015 Cadillac ATS when it crashed and he declined medical treatment at the scene, Schaumburg police said.

Cook County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash at the request of Schaumburg police, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

Raftery failed field sobriety tests and was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and issued a citation for failure to reduce speed, Ansari said.

Raftery refused to take a breath test to determine his blood alcohol content, Ansari said. He was later released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.

A statement from Schaumburg police said Raftery’s resignation was effective Friday.