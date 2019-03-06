School bus driver charged with shoving 9-year-old boy in Evanston

A school bus driver has been charged with battery for shoving a 9-year-old boy into a seat last week in north suburban Evanston.

David Rennie, 71, is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

Rennie walked up to the Orrington Elementary School student and shoved him about 4 p.m. March 1 on the bus in the 1300 block of Foster Street in Evanston, Glew said. He then picked the child up, pushed him against the window of the bus, spun him around and put him down in a seat.

The incident was caught on the bus camera and was also recorded by another bus rider and posted to social media, according to Glew.

Rennie was arrested Tuesday at his North Side Uptown neighborhood home, Glew said.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Supt. Paul Goren said in a statement that Rennie was “immediately terminated” when the district learned about the attack. He said the district has been in touch with the student, his parents and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“Our Orrington team is working directly with students to provide support in helping them to process their feelings around this incident,” Goren said. “In addition, we are taking the necessary steps in partnering with the bus company to ensure that travel to and from school is a safe, comfortable experience for every child who rides our school buses.”