Second woman robbed in Old Town: police

Two women were robbed Wednesday evening in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side

A 40-year-old woman was walking down the street when two males came up behind her, struck her elbow and took her property at 7:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Wells, according to Chicago Police.

The robbers, described as two males between the ages of 17 and 20-years-old, were wearing dark clothing and ran off after the attack, police said.

At 3:25 a.m. Thursday, a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the same neighborhood.

The 26-year-old woman was walking home in the 1400 block of N. Orleans when two males she didn’t know walked up to her, showed a handgun and robber her, police said.

The woman then ran into the street for help and the robbers ran away, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.

Area Central detectives were investigating both robberies.