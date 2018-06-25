Security guard sues CPD officers, saying they stole cash and guns

Two Chicago cops facing corruption charges were sued Monday in federal court for allegedly stealing cash, watches and guns from a security guard’s Southwest Side apartment.

Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado were indicted in federal court in May and are among 11 officers named in a lawsuit by Raul Robles, 53.

On July 7, 2016, the officers searched Robles’ apartment near Midway Airport. The target was his 24-year-old son, Ulysses Robles.

Ulysses Robles was arrested on a drug charge, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

According to records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times in a Freedom of Information request to the police department, the officers submitted an inventory saying they seized about $3,800, four guns and two bulletproof vests.

But Raul Robles claims they pocketed another $1,800 along with two designer watches.

And Raul Robles’ attorney, Louis Meyer, said the police department didn’t return the guns to his client. Raul Robles is an armed security guard who holds a state firearm owner’s identification card that allows him to own guns, Meyer said.

The police department, however, did return $3,800 to Ulysses Robles in a check, Meyer noted.

The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs investigated Raul Robles’ claims and found them to be unfounded. Robles’ lawsuit calls that investigation a “sham.”

“We believe this warrant was bogus,” Meyer said of the warrant leading to the search of Robles’ home. “We are working to get Ulysses’ conviction vacated.”

Elizondo and Salgado have been indicted for allegedly using anonymous “John Doe” informants who presented false information to judges to approve search warrants. The FBI accused the officers of pilfering cash and drugs during searches and sharing the proceeds with their informants.

At least one Cook County judge has been interviewed by federal authorities in their investigation of the officers, a source said Monday.

Elizondo, 45, and Salgado, 37, face other lawsuits in connection with their searches. Cook County prosecutors have been reviewing cases the officers handled. Criminal charges have been dropped against some defendants because of the allegations against the officers.