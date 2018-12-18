Senate overwhelmingly passes criminal justice overhaul: Durbin a chief sponsor

The Senate passed a sweeping criminal justice bill Tuesday that addresses concerns that the nation's war on drugs had led to the imprisonment of too many Americans for non-violent crimes without adequately preparing them for their return to society. | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a sweeping criminal justice bill Tuesday that addresses concerns that the nation’s war on drugs had led to the imprisonment of too many Americans for non-violent crimes without adequately preparing them for their return to society. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is one of the chief sponsors of the bi-partisan measure.

Senate passage of the bill by a vote of 87-12 culminates years of negotiations and gives President Donald Trump a signature policy victory, with the outcome hailed by scores of conservative and liberal advocacy groups. The House is expected to pass the bill this week, sending it to the president’s desk for his signature.

“Tonight, by a vote of 87-12 the members of the Senate proved that we can work together for the good of our nation. Passage of the First Step Act is the most significant change to our system of criminal justice in decades,” Durbin said in a statement.

“It was supported by an amazing coalition of unlikely partners – progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans, law enforcement groups and civil rights groups, business leaders and faith-based organizations. By passing this legislation, we will now begin to relieve our overcrowded prisons, redirect funding to our most pressing crime prevention efforts, make our communities safer, and ensure the integrity of our justice system. I commend my colleagues for their spirit of cooperation on this important piece of legislation and I look forward to seeing this legislation signed by the President,” Durbin said.

The bill gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It also reduces the life sentence for some drug offenders with three convictions, or “three strikes,” to 25 years. Another provision would allow about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before August 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., another sponsor, said the nation’s prisons are full of Americans who are struggling with mental illness and addiction, and who are overwhelmingly poor. He said the nation’s criminal justice system “feeds on certain communities and not on others,” and said the bill represents a step toward “healing” for those communities.

“Let’s make no mistake, this legislation, which is one small step, will affect thousands and thousands of lives,” Booker said.

The Senate turned back three amendments Tuesday from Republican senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Kennedy of Louisiana, who said the bill endangered public safety. Supporters voiced concerns that passing any of the amendments would have sunk the bill.

One amendment would have excluded more prisoners from participating in educational and training programs that allow them to earn credits. Those credits can then be used to gain an earlier release to a halfway house or home confinement to finish out their sentence. Another amendment would have required that victims be notified before a prisoner gets that earlier release. The third would have required the Federal Bureau of Prisons to track and report the re-arrest rate for each prisoner who gets early release.

“This would not solve all the problems of the bill, but it would at least ensure some of these most heinous criminals who prey on young children or the vulnerable are not released early from prison,” Cotton said in urging lawmakers to support the amendments.

Durbin said the bill already carves out some 60 different crimes that make prisoners ineligible for early release to a halfway house or home confinement. He said Cotton’s amendment was too expansive and would prevent at least 30,000 prisoners from participation.

Durbin said the Federal Bureau of Prisons also gives victims the opportunity to be notified upon a change in the prisoner’s status, but it’s a choice. He said about 10 percent of victims choose not to be notified because of the trauma involved in revisiting the crime. Meanwhile, the amendment from Cotton and Kennedy would make it a requirement.

“Supporting the Cotton amendment is basically saying to these crime victims, ‘We’re going to force this information on you whether it’s in the best interest of your family, whether you want it or not,'” Durbin said. “That is not respectful of crime victims.”

An array of liberal and conservative advocacy groups rallied in support of the bill. They say the changes would make the nation’s criminal justice system fairer, reduce overcrowding in federal prisons and save taxpayer dollars. The bill would affect only federal prisoners, who make up less than 10 percent of the country’s prison population.

Law enforcement groups were more split. It was backed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police but opposed by the National Sheriff’s Association. The union representing federal prison guards also joined in supporting the measure.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said in a statement, “This bipartisan legislation is an important step in the right direction that will make our criminal justice system fairer and more effective. It will relieve overcrowded prisons, prohibit inhumane practices like the shackling of pregnant prisoners and reform ineffective sentencing requirements to empower judges to exercise appropriate discretion when sentencing individuals for low-level, non-violent offenses. It will also retroactively reduce the disparity between crack and powder cocaine, which has disproportionately incarcerated people of color for longer periods of time.

“Critically, this legislation will also make it easier for incarcerated individuals to stay in touch with their loved ones and it will provide them with greater access to educational and vocational programs, as well as improve the use of reentry programs, to help reduce recidivism and make it easier for former prisoners to have a chance to succeed and contribute to their communities once they have repaid their debt to society.

“We still have a long way to go but I want to applaud my colleagues, especially Senator Durbin, for his leadership and for building a broad coalition of law enforcement officials, district attorneys, civil rights leaders and criminal justice reform advocates to get this bipartisan legislation across the finish line.”

Contributing: Lynn Sweet