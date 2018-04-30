Serial domestic abuser gets 6 years for violating protective order

An Oswego man with a history of domestic abuse was ordered Friday to serve a six-year prison sentence after violating a court order by continuing to make contact with the victim from a prior domestic battery charge.

On Jan. 23, 30-year-old Marshall A. Slaughter was convicted of a felony count of violation of an order of protection, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Slaughter previously pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, 2016 to a felony count of domestic battery and was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors said. As part of a plea agreement, he was prohibited from having any contact with the victim through 2025.

In the latest case, prosecutors presented evidence that Slaughter called the victim 31 times from prison between October and December of 2016, violating the order of protection.

He has three prior felony convictions for domestic battery and two prior felony convictions for violating an order of protection, prosecutors said. As a result, he was eligible for enhanced sentencing.

Slaughter was ordered to serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, prosecutors said. He is eligible for day-for-day credit, and has received 143 days served in custody.