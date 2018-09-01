Several ATM machines compromised by electronic skimming devices in Crystal Lake

Police reported multiple ATM machines recently being compromised by the use of electronic skimming devices in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The ATM machines, operated by Home State Bank, were compromised by the skimming devices unlawfully recording account user information, according to a Saturday statement from Crystal Lake police. Home State Bank confirmed accounts of several customers were comprised by these devices, possibly in the last 30 days.

Those who use those Home State Bank ATM machines were urged to check their personal bank accounts for any sign of unauthorized activity and to report to the bank and authorities any discovered theft, police said. When using any ATM, any user was also asked to be observant for tampering and report any suspicious ATM activity immediately to local police.

Anyone with information about the Crystal Lake Home State Bank ATM electronic skimming investigation were asked to call police at (815) 356-3620.

Anonymous tips could also be sent by texting CLPDTIP, along with the tip information, to 847411 (tip411) without normal text messaging rates.