3 people stabbed at Burger King in Hazel Crest: employee

Police investigate a stabbing at a Burger King about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 in the 3200 block of West 183rd Street in Hazel Crest. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Three people were stabbed inside a Burger King Saturday afternoon in south suburban Hazel Crest, according to an employee of the fast food restaurant.

About 2:45 p.m., an argument broke out between an employee and a customer inside the restaurant in the 3200 block of West 183rd Street, resulting in two employees and the customer being stabbed, said Shaun Hester, assistant manager of the Burger King.

A few customers jumped over the counter to attack employees, Hester said.

All three were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One of the employees was stabbed in the neck and was “bleeding pretty bad,” Hester said.

Hazel Crest police could not immediately be reached for comment.