Sheriff’s office investigating fatal Ford Heights shooting

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in south suburban Ford Heights.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unresponsive about 1:50 a.m. by deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of East 16th Street, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released his identity as of Friday evening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.