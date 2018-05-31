Shot fired during robbery at Aurora Bank and Trust

At least one shot was fired during a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:25 p.m., a man and woman entered Aurora Bank and Trust at 2287 W. Galena Boulevard, approached an employee and demanding money, Aurora police said.

The employee gave the pair an undisclosed amount of cash and the pair drove off in a black car, possibly a Ford Fusion, police said. At least one shot was fired during the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

The getaway car was last seen headed north on Orchard Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.