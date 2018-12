Shots fired at funeral home in Bridgeview

Shots were fired inside a funeral home Wednesday night in south suburban Bridgeview.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. to a report of a shooting inside Hann Funeral Home, located at 8230 South Harlem Avenue, according to Bridgeview police.

There were multiple people inside the funeral home at the time of the shooting, police said.

It was not yet known if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.