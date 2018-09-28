Shots fired at Aurora police; no one hurt

Aurora police officers were shot at while they drove in a squad car Thursday night in the western suburb, according to police. No one was injured.

The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. when a marked squad car was traveling south on Ohio Street at Claim Street, according to a social media post by Aurora police.

The shots came from a black Jeep traveling behind the officers, police said. Nothing appeared to be hit by gunfire.

Police said the officers did not have a chance to return gunfire.

More information would be released as it became available, police said.