Police arrest two girls at Six Flags after several ‘disturbances’ reported

Two girls were arrested Friday after they were involved in a fight at Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee.

Officers responded to a call of a large group causing a disturbance and took the girls into custody, Gurnee police said.

The fight stemmed from an ongoing disagreement and was only one of several other “disturbances” reported at the amusement park, police said.

Several videos of the incidents were posted to social media, where users claimed authorities told their groups to leave the park.

No weapons were seen or found in any of the incidents, and no one was taken to a hospital, police said. Charges haven’t yet been filed as detectives review the fights with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The fights Friday come nine months after a group of teenagers attacked a 12-year-old boy and his parents as they waited in line at the park. The family of three was hospitalized with “significant” injuries, and nine people were charged in the beating at the annual “Fright Fest” Halloween-themed attraction.

The family later sued the park for negligence, claiming it failed to intervene when a group of 20 people attacked them.

Anyone with information or videos of the incidents on Friday is asked to call police at (847) 599-7000.