Skokie man charged with reckless homicide in November crash

A 29-year-old man was drunk when he caused a crash in north suburban Skokie that left his passenger dead last month, police allege.

Stuart S. Ishay was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the Nov. 17 crash in the 4200 block of Golf Road, according to Skokie police.

About 4 a.m., Ishay was at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into a semi tractor-trailer, causing the truck to flip over, police said.

The passenger in the SUV, 25-year-old Sargon Mirza, died Dec. 5 at Evanston Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 9600 block of Kedvale Avenue in Skokie.

Ishay, of the 4500 block of Howard Street in Skokie, suffered a minor injury, police said.

He was also cited for disobeying a stop sign, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to wear a safety belt. A judge set bond at $40,000.