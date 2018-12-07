Man charged with burglary at Old Orchard Apple store

A man has been charged with stealing dozens of devices during a burglary last month at a north suburban Apple store.

Edin Majdanac, 27, is charged with a felony count of burglary for a Nov. 28 break-in at the Apple store in Old Orchard Mall, 4999 Old Orchard Center in Skokie, according to a statement from Skokie police.

Officers were called to the store at 4:38 a.m. and arrived to find that the front door had been shattered, police said. Three MacBooks, eight Apple Watches and 20 iPhones were stolen from the display area.

An investigation led authorities to Majdanac, who lives in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. He was charged on Wednesday and released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 17, police said.