2 girls charged with making Snapchat threat against high school in Roselle

Two students of Lake Park High School have been arrested after a Snapchat showed one student allegedly threatening to bring guns to the west suburban school.

The two girls were charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct through threatening violence to a school, according to DuPage County state’s attorney Robert Berlin. They were ordered to home detention in a Thursday hearing by Judge Michael Wolfe.

On Wednesday, Roselle police were tipped off about an alleged Snapchat video of one student threatening the high school and asking the other student, “Want me to bring an extra gun for you?” Another student saw the alleged post and told her mother, who alerted authorities, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“This student did exactly what they should have done,” Berlin said. “Any threat, real or perceived, directed at a school with thousands of students in attendance will be fully investigated and charged accordingly.”

The girls, whose identities were not released, were scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10. It was unclear which of the two Lake Park High School campuses the threat was against.

In February, another student of the school was arrested after threatening campus violence, also via Snapchat.