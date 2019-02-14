Girl threw bleach in fight over social media post at South Elgin H.S.: police

A 14-year-old girl is charged with injuring three South Elgin High School staff members Wednesday morning while trying to throw bleach on another girl during a fight over a social media post.

The two girls got into “an altercation over a social media posting” about 6:50 a.m. at the school, 760 E. Main St. in South Elgin, according to a statement from South Elgin police.

The 14-year-old had brought a water bottle filled with bleach and opened it during the fight, attempting to throw it onto the other girl, 15, police said. Three staff members trying to break up the fight were injured in the process.

Two of them “got bleach in their facial area and one received an upper body injury,” police said. They were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The 15-year-old girl was not injured, police said. The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with one count each of aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.