South suburban boy, 17, killed in Riverdale shooting

A teenage boy was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Riverdale.

Taj Smith, 17, was shot in the chest at 3”56 p.m. in the first block of West 146th Street in Riverdale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Smith, who lived in South Holland, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of the wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the shooting.