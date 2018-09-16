Spectator sign-up to watch Van Dyke’s trial extended to Monday morning

Attorney Daniel Herbert and his client, Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, listen to the judge during the trial for the killing of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Friday. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune pool photo

Members of the public interested in hearing opening arguments in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke may sign up Monday morning starting at 8 a.m. in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California until about 30 minutes before proceedings begin for the day.

The Cook County sheriff’s office announced the extension Sunday in a press release after informing the public Friday afternoon that it would need to register last week to watch Monday’s proceedings. “We recognize the timing is a challenge for spectators and will do all we can to accommodate those who wish to sign up in the morning.”

The regular spectator sign-up process will resume Monday afternoon. Members of the public who wish to sit in on the trial Tuesday will have to sign up between 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the courthouse lobby.