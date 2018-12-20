St. Charles man gets 63 years for sexually assaulting child

A man from west suburban St. Charles was sentenced Thursday to 63 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Christopher J. Jackson, 46, was convicted last month of 12 felony counts of criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jackson sexually assaulted the child between 2013 and 2015, prosecutors said. He must serve a minimum of 51 years in prison and register for life as a sex offender.

“Jackson’s selfish crimes denied a child a normal and healthy childhood and cost him his freedom,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.

Jackson’s sentence is 60 years for the sexual assaults and 3 years for the abuse, prosecutors said. He received credit for 45 days spent in Kane County Jail.