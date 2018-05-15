St. Charles police release photos from Pheasant Run Resort Robbery, offer reward

St. Charles police released surveillance photos Tuesday from a May 2 robbery at Pheasant Run Resort in the west suburb.

A $500 reward is also being offered in exchange for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects, police said.

About 2:45 p.m., two people approached a person in the 4000 block of East Main Street and demanded their backpack, which contained personal items and cash, according to police. The person was not hurt during the robbery.

The two robbers got into a four-door sedan driven by a third person after the robbery, police said. A photo of the vehicle was also released Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call St. Charles Police Department’s Investigations Section at (630) 377-4435.