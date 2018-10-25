State Capitol reopened after brief lockdown — unknown substance ‘no threat’

The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, was briefly put on lockdown on Thursday, but it was reopened after emergency crews determined there was no danger. It is shown here in 2006. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Illinois State Capitol was reopened Thursday afternoon following a brief lockdown that was spurred by the discovery of an unknown substance.

Various media outlets reported the building was placed on lockdown about 1 p.m., but it was reopened by 2:30 p.m., according to Springfield Fire Department Chief Allen Reyne.

Reyne said a HazMat team from his department responded to the capitol, though he could not say exactly what the substance was.

After investigators inspected the substance, “we deemed there was no threat, and we’ve cleared the scene,” Reyne said.

Representatives from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State Police and Illinois Secretary of State’s Office — whose police department has jurisdiction over the capitol building — could not be reached Thursday afternoon.