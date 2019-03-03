Man charged with DUI in fatal Stone Park hit-and-run

A Des Plaines man has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide in a hit-and-run crash last month in west suburban Stone Park.

Joseph Silva, 27, was driving on Feb. 5 when allegedly crashed into and killed a 57-year-old man who was outside in the 1600 block of Mannheim Road, Stone Park police said in a statement.

Roberto Cortez, of Northlake, died from the crash later at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

At the time, police said they looking for a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy frontend damage.

Silva was identified as the driver and charged Sunday with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide, police said.

He was scheduled for a bail hearing.