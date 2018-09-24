String of burglaries reported in Riverside

Riverside police are warning residents about a string of five burglaries early Monday in the western suburb.

Four vehicles, which were either left unlocked or had their windows left open, were targeted in the spate of burglaries, police said. In addition, the burglar or burglars struck an unlocked garage.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to identify suspects and compare crime patterns with neighboring suburbs, police said.

Anyone who sees suspicious people or activities should call 911 immediately to report the incident.