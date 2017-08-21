String of restaurant burglaries reported in Bucktown, Wicker Park

Police are warning business owners about a string of recent burglaries at restaurants in the Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, a burglar forced his way into a restaurant during overnight hours and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 3 a.m. July 22 in the 2000 block of North Damen;

• at 5:19 a.m. July 22 in the 1700 block of North Damen;

• at 2:09 a.m. July 31 in the 1900 block of North Leavitt;

• about 1 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 2000 block of West Division; and

• at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 1800 block of West North.

The burglar was described as a black male of an unknown age, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.