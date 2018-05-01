Student charged with making threat against Lisle High School

A student was charged with making a threat against west suburban Lisle High School on Monday.

The teen was charged with a felony county of disorderly conduct, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The juvenile, whose gender and exact age weren’t immediately known, was taken into custody after students told authorities about the threatening statements directed at the school at 1800 Short St., prosecutors said.

“Any threat made against the safety and security of students, teachers and school personnel will be taken very seriously,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement.. “Recently, we have seen an uptick of this type of behavior and with that in mind we must all be vigilant in our efforts to ensure that students, teachers and other school personnel never fear for their safety while at school.”

“I would like to commend the students who came forward to authorities with this information. It is because of their actions a possible tragedy may have been averted,” Berlin added.

The teen’s next court date was set for Friday, prosecutors said.