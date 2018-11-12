Student charged with sending swastika image at Oak Park H.S. assembly

A swastika image was sent to students at Oak Park and River Forest High School Friday morning. | Provided screengrab

A teenage boy has been charged with sending a swastika image to other students’ cellphones during an assembly Friday at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

The 13-year-old, a student at the school, has been charged with dissemination of harmful material, according to a statement from Oak Park police. He was expected to appear in Cook County Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

The image was sent to students using the AirDrop function on an iPhone or other Apple device while they were in the school’s auditorium for a “Tradition of Excellence” assembly honoring accomplished alumni, according to an email Karin Sullivan, a spokeswoman at the high school, sent to parents and students.

The incident came days after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in and around the school and as the school has received national attention after the release of a documentary about the racial achievement gap at the school.

Students held a rally “against hate” on Sunday in the wake of the incidents.