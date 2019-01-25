Sugar Grove man gets 181 years for sexually assaulting a 2nd child

A Sugar Grove man was sentenced Friday to 181 years in prison after he was found guilty a second time of predatory child sex offenses in the western suburb.

Noel F. Buhay, 51, was found guilty in November 2018 of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Between December 2005 and December 2008, Buhay sexually assaulted a child who was under the age of 13 when the abuse started, prosecutors said.

The 181-year sentence will be served after Buhay completes a separate 45-year sentence, which he began serving in March 2017, for a previous sexual assault conviction involving another victim, prosecutors said.

In that case, Buhay was convicted of three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for sexually assaulting a foster child who was living with his family in 2004, prosecutors said.

“I am proud of both of these victims for coming forward and telling their stories to prevent Mr. Buahy from harming any more children, and for trusting the criminal justice system to work for them and for all victims of child predators,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement.

In addition to his sentence, Buhay must register for life as a registered sexual offender.