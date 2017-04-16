Police make arrest after witnessing shooting in Wicker Park

A 29-year-old man is in custody after another man was shot early Sunday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man was walking in the 1100 block of North Ashland at 5:47 a.m. when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Shakespeare District police officers witnessed the shooting and pulled a 29-year-old man over in the 800 block of North Ashland, police said. He was taken into custody and charges were pending.

A weapon and spent shell casings were recovered from the SUV, police said.