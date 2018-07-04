Suspect in fatal shooting near Roselle arrested in Maryland, charged with murder

The suspect in a fatal shooting last month in unincorporated DuPage County was arrested in Maryland.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Maryland in mid-June to meet with local authorities who had arrested 30-year-old Owen A. Reneau of Oak Park, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Reneau had been wanted on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the June 3 shooting death of Sanzhez Townes-Elliott.

Reneau fired a handgun at Townes-Elliott inside a basement recording studio in the 24W700 block of Lake Street in an unincorporated area near Roselle, the sheriff’s office said.

Townes-Elliott, 27, was found dead at the scene, the DuPage County Coroner’s Office said. He lived in Glendale Heights.

After investigators learned that Reneau had fled Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested him at a relative’s home in a suburb of Baltimore, authorities said. He waived extradition and was brought back to DuPage County this week.

Reneau was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, the sheriff’s office said. His bail was set at $3 million for the murder charge and $2 million for the gun charge. His next court date was scheduled for July 30.