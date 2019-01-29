Suspect sought in Gary burglary

Surveillance photo of a suspect in a burglary Jan. 27 in the 2200 block of Baker Street in Gary, Indiana. | Gary police

Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect in northwest Indiana.

The break-in happened about 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Baker Street in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. Further details were not disclosed.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Det. Sgt. Brian Farrow at (219) 881-7300 ext. 21901 or (219) 577-7912.