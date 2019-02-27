Suspects arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, hiding it in Huntley garage

Two people were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning before trying to hide it in the garage of a northwest suburban Huntley home.

Authorities were called at 8:45 a.m. with reports of a vehicle stolen from Crystal Lake heading west on Reed Road near Illinois Route 47 in Huntley, according to a statement from Huntley police.

The vehicle had apparently taken off from a traffic stop in Lake in the Hills, police said. Responding officers had no luck finding it.

About 9 a.m., the same vehicle reportedly hit a light pole at Chetwood and Boudreaux drives, police said. A witness saw someone get out and run away on foot after the crash. Investigators recovered a handgun near the scene of the crash.

The witness followed the vehicle and saw it enter the garage of a home on Buckingham Drive, according to police. Officers arrived and tried to contact the people inside the home, who refused to come out.

Huntley Community School District 158’s Reed Road Campus – which includes Chesak and Martin elementary schools, Marlowe Middle School and an Early Childhood Center – was placed on lockdown while officers waited for a search warrant, police said. A nearby Learning Tree Childcare Center was also locked down.

Authorities eventually executed the search warrant and found the stolen car inside the garage, police said. Two people inside the home were taken into custody.

The school lockdowns were lifted after authorities searched the area, police said. The incident remains under investigation.