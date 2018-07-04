SWAT teams negotiating with man who fired shotgun at officers in South Elgin

Police investigate a shooting about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in the 300 block of Woodridge Circle in South Elgin. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Police and SWAT teams are negotiating with a man who fired a shotgun at officers Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in northwest suburban South Elgin.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Woodridge Circle. When they arrived, a man fired at least two rounds from a shotgun at officers, according to the South Elgin Police Department.

After taking cover, officers began negotiating with the man, who also aimed a rifle with a scope at officers, according to Sgt. Mike Doty who spoke at the scene.

Elgin and Kane County SWAT teams were on the scene, along with at least 10 different police agencies, according to Doty. As of 3 a.m., negotiations continued.

Officers had not returned fire on the man.

It was unclear if any hostages were involved or if anyone was injured.