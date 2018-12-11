False shooting threat prompts police response in Gurnee ‘swatting’

Authorities are investigating a “swatting” incident Tuesday morning after someone called in a false report about a shooting threat at a north suburban Gurnee home.

The Lake County sheriff’s office received reports about 5:15 a.m. about a man threatening to shoot his wife in the 17600 block of Dawn Court in Gurnee, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived, surrounded the house and made contact with the people inside, the sheriff’s office said. A man and a woman came outside and were interviewed by police.

During the interviews, investigators “learned there was no domestic incident and no indication there was going to be a shooting or acts of violence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are investigating the case as a “swatting” incident and “further investigation revealed a likely source,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not identify the source and the case remained under investigation Tuesday morning.