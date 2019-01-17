Aurora woman charged with domestic battery for dragging child by the hair

Still from a Facebook video allegedly showing a woman dragging her 5-year-old son by the hair at Rush Copley Medial Center in Aurora.

An Aurora woman is facing child abuse charges after a video allegedly showed her dragging a child at a hospital in the west suburb.

Tanye M. McNeal was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, according to a statement from Aurora police. She was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.

McNeal, 25, is accused of dragging a 5-year-old boy by the hair about 4:40 p.m. at Rush Copley Medical Center, 2000 Ogden Ave. in Aurora, police said. She is also accused of holding him down in a chair shortly before the dragging occurred and pinching his neck, causing bruising.

A Wisconsin woman recorded a video of the dragging and called 911, police said. The video received widespread attention on social media.

The 5-year-old and a 2-year-old boy, who are both “relatives of McNeal,” have been in the care of relatives since the evening of the incident, police said.

An investigation by Aurora police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is ongoing.