Teen arrested after causing rollover crash during police chase in Montgomery

An 18-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase and causing a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Montgomery that left himself and two of his passengers injured.

At 4:18 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen in Aurora, according to Montgomery police. The vehicle’s driver, 18-year-old Terrence Fisher, refused to pull over and instead led officers on a chase.

During the pursuit, Fisher lost control of the vehicle near Route 30 and Griffin Drive, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over, police said. After the crash, Fisher was arrested following a brief foot chase with cops.

Fisher and two of his passengers were taken to Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment, police said.

Police said the passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash but didn’t provide a condition for Fisher, who lives in Oswego.

A series of charges, including two felonies, were pending against Fisher Tuesday morning, police said.