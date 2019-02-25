Teen sold phony parking permits to students at Palatine high school: cops

A teenager is facing a felony charge after authorities found out he was selling fraudulent parking permits to students at a high school in northwest suburban Palatine.

On Feb. 4, officers began looking into the phony parking permits that were being used at Fremd High School, 1000 S. Quentin Road, according to Palatine police. School administrators told investigators that 18-year-old Christian Zukowski was manufacturing and selling the passes for $200 each.

Zukowski, of Hoffman Estates, was arrested the following day and charged with a single count of forgery, police said.

On Feb. 6, Zukowski was released from custody on a $5,000 recognizance bond, police said. His next court date was set for March 7.

Officers have recovered six fraudulent permits that were sold to students at the school, police said.