Teen stabbed, seriously wounded in northwest Indiana

A teenager was seriously wounded in a stabbing Monday evening in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a possible home invasion on Kinsale Avenue in rural Valparaiso, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office. They later learned an 18-year-old Valparaiso man had been stabbed inside the home.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

No property appeared to be missing from the home, the sheriff’s office said.

A 17-year-old boy from Valparaiso was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, police said. Information about the case was being forwarded to the Porter County prosecutor’s office for review.