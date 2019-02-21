Teen tried to use phony cash to buy phone, then stole it after seller noticed

A west suburban teenager is facing felony charges after robbing a person he met online when his scheme to use counterfeit cash to buy a cellphone backfired.

On Feb. 14, officers responded at 11:12 p.m. to a call of a robbery at a parking lot near the intersection of Ridgeland Avenue and Naperville Wheaton Road in Naperville. When the officers arrived, they learned the victim arranged the in-person sale after meeting 19-year-old Nelson Andrew Dones online, Naperville police said.

During the face-to-face meeting, Dones initially tried to use counterfeit bills to pay for the cellphone, police said. When the seller realized the cash was phony, Dones claimed to have a gun before running off with the phone.

He never pulled out a weapon, and no one was hurt, police said.

Dones, of Lisle, was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Tuesday, police said. He was charged with felony counts of robbery and forgery and a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification for giving cops a fake name when he was arrested.

He is being held at DuPage County Jail on $3,000 bail, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for March 14.