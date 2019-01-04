Teens, 12-year-old boy charged with possessing stolen van in Aurora

Two teenagers and a 12-year-old boy have been charged with possessing a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Someone called 911 about 4:44 p.m. on Dec. 29 to report a “suspicious” vehicle that had been at the dead end of Flagg Street in Aurora for several days, according to a statement from Aurora police. Officers saw two 16-year-old boys and the 12-year-old getting out of the van.

When investigators went to check out the van, the boys ran away, police said. All three were taken into custody after a brief chase.

Further investigation revealed that the can had been stolen about 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 21 when the owner left it running unattended in the 500 block of East Downer Place.

One of the teenagers lives in Aurora, while the other is from Chicago Heights, according to police. The 12-year-old boy is also an Aurora resident.

All three of them were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. The Aurora teen was also charged with a probation violation.

The older boys were taken to the Kane County Youth Home, while the 12-year-old was released to a parent, police said.