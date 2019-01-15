Thief on the loose after stealing from downtown Elmhurst restaurant: police

Police are looking for a man suspected of swiping money from a cash register Monday afternoon at a restaurant in west suburban Elmhurst.

At 3:24 p.m., he entered Marco’s Table, 130 N. York St., and was spotted leaning over the counter to take money from the cash register, according to a statement from Elmhurst police. He then ran away south on York Street while carrying a box of candy bars.

He was described as a 6-foot-1, medium-built man in his late teens or early twenties. His outfit consisted of a tan coat, gray or tan pants and a brimmed cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.