Thieves stole from shopper’s purse at grocery store in Schaumburg: cops

Surveillance images of two suspected thieves who stole from a woman's purse last month at a Whole Foods in Schaumburg. | Schaumburg police

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who stole from a woman’s purse as she shopped at a grocery store last month in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

The reported theft happened between 12:20 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Whole Foods at 750 N. Martingale Road, according to Schaumburg police. When the woman went to check out, she noticed that her credit cards and other personal items had been stolen from her purse.

She reported the theft about 2 hours later, police said.

The suspected thief and his accomplice were caught on surveillance video swiping the woman’s wallet, police said. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call (847) 882-3534.